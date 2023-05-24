Best Of: Julia Louis-Dreyfus / Wanda Sykes : Fresh Air Julia Louis Dreyfus stars in the new film, You Hurt My Feelings. She also has a podcast called Wiser Than Me, where she asks older women to share their experiences and life lessons. She talks about both projects with Dave Davies.



Fresh Air Best Of: Julia Louis-Dreyfus / Wanda Sykes Best Of: Julia Louis-Dreyfus / Wanda Sykes Listen · 48:41 48:41 Julia Louis Dreyfus stars in the new film, You Hurt My Feelings. She also has a podcast called Wiser Than Me, where she asks older women to share their experiences and life lessons. She talks about both projects with Dave Davies.



Also, we hear from Wanda Sykes. In her new Netflix comedy special, she talks about raising teenagers with her French wife, and what it's like to live in the world after a pandemic, an insurrection, and George Floyd.



