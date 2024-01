Why Our Allergies Are Getting Worse : Fresh Air From excessive hygiene to low-fiber diets, author Theresa MacPhail explores the deep-rooted causes of rising allergy rates in her new book Allergic: Our Irritated Bodies in a Changing World.



Fresh Air Why Our Allergies Are Getting Worse Why Our Allergies Are Getting Worse Listen · 45:07 45:07 From excessive hygiene to low-fiber diets, author Theresa MacPhail explores the deep-rooted causes of rising allergy rates in her new book Allergic: Our Irritated Bodies in a Changing World.

Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor