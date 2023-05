The challenges of accurately archiving Black Twitter NPR's Juana Summers speaks with journalism and communication studies associate professor Meredith Clark of Northeastern University about her project "Archiving Black Twitter."

Media The challenges of accurately archiving Black Twitter The challenges of accurately archiving Black Twitter Listen · 4:32 4:32 NPR's Juana Summers speaks with journalism and communication studies associate professor Meredith Clark of Northeastern University about her project "Archiving Black Twitter." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor