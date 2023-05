Amy Pope, new head of the IOM, wants to change the conversation about migrants NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Amy Pope, newly elected director general of the International Organization for Migration, about the U.S.-Mexico border, and global attitudes toward migrants.

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Amy Pope, newly elected director general of the International Organization for Migration, about the U.S.-Mexico border, and global attitudes toward migrants.