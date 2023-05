Kansas City fights the state of Missouri for control of its police department Many cities argue over "defunding the police." In Kansas City, Mo., they are debating whether the city — or the state — should manage the law enforcement budget.

National Kansas City fights the state of Missouri for control of its police department Kansas City fights the state of Missouri for control of its police department Listen · 3:30 3:30 Many cities argue over "defunding the police." In Kansas City, Mo., they are debating whether the city — or the state — should manage the law enforcement budget. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor