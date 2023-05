Georgia residents are asked to wear clothes for official digital ID photos Georgians can use a digital driver's license and an ID on their phones to get through airport security. The Department of Driver Services used social media to remind people to stay "classy."

National Georgia residents are asked to wear clothes for official digital ID photos Georgia residents are asked to wear clothes for official digital ID photos Listen · 0:27 0:27 Georgians can use a digital driver's license and an ID on their phones to get through airport security. The Department of Driver Services used social media to remind people to stay "classy." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor