How has the Minnesota Freedom Fund's mission changed since an uptick in donations? Small social justice nonprofits in Minnesota were flooded with donations after the murder of George Floyd three years ago. But how much has changed in the larger picture of philanthropy.

National How has the Minnesota Freedom Fund's mission changed since an uptick in donations? How has the Minnesota Freedom Fund's mission changed since an uptick in donations? Listen · 3:49 3:49 Small social justice nonprofits in Minnesota were flooded with donations after the murder of George Floyd three years ago. But how much has changed in the larger picture of philanthropy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor