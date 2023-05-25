Washington D.C.'s NFL team has some issues with its name — again

The U.S. Patent Office has denied the Washington Commanders trademark application — in part because the name is shared by the annual "Commanders' Classic" Army-Navy football game.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Washington, D.C.'s NFL team has some issues with its name again. In 2020, they finally let go of the name that critics called a racial slur. They played as the Washington Football Team while they searched for a new name and then finally settled on the Washington Commanders. But now the U.S. Patent Office has denied their trademark application. What are they going to do with all those T-shirts, make a quilt? It's MORNING EDITION.

