Washington D.C.'s NFL team has some issues with its name — again The U.S. Patent Office has denied the Washington Commanders trademark application — in part because the name is shared by the annual "Commanders' Classic" Army-Navy football game.

Sports Washington D.C.'s NFL team has some issues with its name — again Washington D.C.'s NFL team has some issues with its name — again Listen · 0:27 0:27 The U.S. Patent Office has denied the Washington Commanders trademark application — in part because the name is shared by the annual "Commanders' Classic" Army-Navy football game. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor