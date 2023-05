Iowa is an early battleground for Republican presidential contenders As the Republican field grows and continues to take shape, Iowa is still the first state for candidates to face the scrutiny of voters, so they are all testing the waters in the Hawkeye State.

Elections Iowa is an early battleground for Republican presidential contenders Iowa is an early battleground for Republican presidential contenders Listen · 3:41 3:41 As the Republican field grows and continues to take shape, Iowa is still the first state for candidates to face the scrutiny of voters, so they are all testing the waters in the Hawkeye State. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor