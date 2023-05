Biden picks Air Force Gen. CQ Brown as Joint Chiefs chairman President Biden has selected Air Force General CQ Brown to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff — the most senior member of the U.S. military.

National Biden picks Air Force Gen. CQ Brown as Joint Chiefs chairman Biden picks Air Force Gen. CQ Brown as Joint Chiefs chairman Listen · 2:22 2:22 President Biden has selected Air Force General CQ Brown to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff — the most senior member of the U.S. military. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor