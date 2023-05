Iam Tongi, 18, credits his mom and late dad for his 'American Idol' win Iam Tongi is the first Pacific Islander to win American Idol. His dad died a few months before Tongi's audition, which he says his mom signed him up for and pushed him to practice.

Music Interviews Iam Tongi, 18, credits his mom and late dad for his 'American Idol' win