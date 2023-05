Phoenix boosts spending on heat relief as weather-related casualties skyrocket Last year a record number of people died from heat-related causes in Maricopa County. This year, local government is spending more on heat mitigation than ever before, with the help of ARPA funds.

National Phoenix boosts spending on heat relief as weather-related casualties skyrocket Phoenix boosts spending on heat relief as weather-related casualties skyrocket Listen · 4:35 4:35 Last year a record number of people died from heat-related causes in Maricopa County. This year, local government is spending more on heat mitigation than ever before, with the help of ARPA funds. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor