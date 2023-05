Supreme Court ruling narrows scope of Clean Water Act's wetlands jurisdiction The U.S. Supreme Court placed new restrictions on the scope of the jurisdiction the Clean Water Act has over wetlands, ruling in favor of Idaho landowners who had challenged the law.

Law Supreme Court ruling narrows scope of Clean Water Act's wetlands jurisdiction The U.S. Supreme Court placed new restrictions on the scope of the jurisdiction the Clean Water Act has over wetlands, ruling in favor of Idaho landowners who had challenged the law.