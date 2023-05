#2348: Martha's Civic Dance : The Best of Car Talk Hey kids! Hear about that new dance called 'The Butt'?! Martha from Wyoming came up with it as a way to get her Honda Civic to start when it doesn't want to. We give Dick Clark a run for his money on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2348: Martha's Civic Dance #2348: Martha's Civic Dance Listen · 34:47 34:47 Hey kids! Hear about that new dance called 'The Butt'?! Martha from Wyoming came up with it as a way to get her Honda Civic to start when it doesn't want to. We give Dick Clark a run for his money on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor