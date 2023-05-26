Test yourself against NPR's weekly news quiz. For example: Who is this guy?

Accessibility links
From DeSantis to the debt ceiling — test yourself against the NPR news quiz
A quiz.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

New quiz, who dis?

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

This week was packed with what journalists call "incremental news" — developments in the big stories we have been tracking closely.

The debt ceiling issue remains stubbornly unresolved. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finally declared his run for the Republican presidential nomination. TikTok sued Montana over the state's law banning the app, surprising no one.

Other stuff also happened. Were you paying attention? Let's find out.

