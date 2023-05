Negotiations to raise the debt ceiling drag on as the deadline nears NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Democratic House Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts about debt ceiling negotiations. Congressional lawmakers are leaving town for the Memorial Day recess.

Politics Negotiations to raise the debt ceiling drag on as the deadline nears Negotiations to raise the debt ceiling drag on as the deadline nears Listen · 5:22 5:22 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Democratic House Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts about debt ceiling negotiations. Congressional lawmakers are leaving town for the Memorial Day recess. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor