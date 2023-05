Chinese scientist who went to prison for a gene-therapy experiment is back in the lab The Chinese geneticist who shocked the world in 2018 by announcing the creation of the first gene-edited babies is back after a prison stint and working on a cure for a debilitating genetic disease.

