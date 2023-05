Russia claimed victory in the battle for the strategic Ukrainian city of Bakhmut NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Kateryna Stepanenko of the Institute for the Study of War, about the strategic importance of the Ukrainian city Bakhmut.

Europe Russia claimed victory in the battle for the strategic Ukrainian city of Bakhmut Russia claimed victory in the battle for the strategic Ukrainian city of Bakhmut Listen · 4:16 4:16 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Kateryna Stepanenko of the Institute for the Study of War, about the strategic importance of the Ukrainian city Bakhmut. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor