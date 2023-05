HGTV renovates 'Brady Bunch' house and lists it for $5.5 million HGTV bought the midcentury Studio City home in 2018 for $3.5 million. It was gutted and a story added to recreate the show's living room, kitchen and bedrooms that had existed on a studio stage.

Television HGTV renovates 'Brady Bunch' house and lists it for $5.5 million HGTV renovates 'Brady Bunch' house and lists it for $5.5 million HGTV bought the midcentury Studio City home in 2018 for $3.5 million. It was gutted and a story added to recreate the show's living room, kitchen and bedrooms that had existed on a studio stage.