'Planet Money' team wants to know: Why is it so hard to forecast the job market? The team at Planet Money spoke to a number of leading economists to find out why is it so hard to forecast the job market.

Business 'Planet Money' team wants to know: Why is it so hard to forecast the job market? 'Planet Money' team wants to know: Why is it so hard to forecast the job market? Audio will be available later today. The team at Planet Money spoke to a number of leading economists to find out why is it so hard to forecast the job market. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor