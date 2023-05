Twin brothers, who are morticians, look back on lives of caring for the dead In this week's StoryCorps, twin brothers talk about their thoughts on death. They both have had long careers as morticians in New York City.

National Twin brothers, who are morticians, look back on lives of caring for the dead Twin brothers, who are morticians, look back on lives of caring for the dead Audio will be available later today. In this week's StoryCorps, twin brothers talk about their thoughts on death. They both have had long careers as morticians in New York City. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor