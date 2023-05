Mary Tyler Moore: The 'Fresh Air' interview The Emmy-winning actor, who died in 2017, is the subject of a new MAX documentary, Being Mary Tyler Moore. She spoke to Terry Gross in 1995 about the ups and downs of her career and personal life.

Television Mary Tyler Moore: The 'Fresh Air' interview Listen · 29:31