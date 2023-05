EXTRA: Living Life For Them : StoryCorps On this short Memorial Day episode, we'll hear from Marine Lance Cpl. Travis Williams, an Iraq War veteran who lost every other member of his 12-man squad.

StoryCorps EXTRA: Living Life For Them EXTRA: Living Life For Them Listen · 5:14 5:14 On this short Memorial Day episode, we'll hear from Marine Lance Cpl. Travis Williams, an Iraq War veteran who lost every other member of his 12-man squad. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor