Formula 1's new fandom; plus, Christian Horner is always on the offense

Enlarge this image Dan Istitene / Getty Staff; Mark Thompson / Getty Staff; Lars Baron / Getty Staff Dan Istitene / Getty Staff; Mark Thompson / Getty Staff; Lars Baron / Getty Staff

We're in a motorsports moment: Fast X just dropped, Rosalía is popularizing the motomami aesthetic and now it's time for the Monaco Grand Prix. This is the biggest weekend in Formula 1 racing, a sport that's seen an explosion of popularity in the United States. This episode, Brittany welcomes Vox deputy editor and F1 superfan Izzie Ramirez to talk about how new fans are revving up geopolitical conversations and if other sports should be copying the F1 popularity playbook. Then, Brittany speaks with Christian Horner, CEO and team principal for Red Bull Racing. They get into the racing strategy that has won him 11 world titles and his plans for F1's most popular driver.



You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at ibam@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Liam McBain. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Engineering support came from Josh Newell. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni and our senior VP of programming is Anya Grundmann.