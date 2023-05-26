Tina Turner's happy ending

This week, the world went into mourning after losing the Goddess of Rock n' Roll: Tina Turner. Veteran music journalist and Shine Bright author, Danyel Smith, joins Brittany Luse to unpack Tina's powerful performances and her role as an architect of rock. They also dig into the obstacles the star overcame, her smart strategies and the lessons she has for us on resilience, peace and happiness.



