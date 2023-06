#2349: We Specialize in All Makes Foreign and Domestic : The Best of Car Talk Gillian from our fair city of Cambridge, MA has to translate some French car manual descriptions into English. Can two knuckleheads who only speak 'Grease Monkey' help her? "Raconter des salades" it'll be on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2349: We Specialize in All Makes Foreign and Domestic #2349: We Specialize in All Makes Foreign and Domestic Listen · 35:59 35:59 Gillian from our fair city of Cambridge, MA has to translate some French car manual descriptions into English. Can two knuckleheads who only speak 'Grease Monkey' help her? "Raconter des salades" it'll be on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.