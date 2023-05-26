Accessibility links
ICYMI: In The 'Garden of Evil' With Clarence Thomas' Friend Harlan Crow : 1A This week, The Atlantic magazine published an exclusive interview with Harlan Crow, the ultra-rich real estate developer whose friendship and financial relationship with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is the subject of much scrutiny.

The interview was done by Atlantic staff writer Graeme Wood at Crow's home in Dallas, Texas.

Crow told Wood, "My hope is that this is the last conversation I have on this topic in public."

Wood joins Jenn White with the latest.

1A

ICYMI: In The 'Garden of Evil' With Clarence Thomas' Friend Harlan Crow

ICYMI: In The 'Garden of Evil' With Clarence Thomas' Friend Harlan Crow

Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, center left, speaks as the justices pose for official portraits in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images hide caption

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, center left, speaks as the justices pose for official portraits in Washington, D.C.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

