Food Chef Hilda Bassey cooks for 100 hours straight in world record attempt Chef Hilda Bassey cooks for 100 hours straight in world record attempt Listen · 2:02 2:02 In an attempt to set a new world record, Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey has cooked for 100 hours nonstop.