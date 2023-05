What is it about a lullaby that helps kids fall asleep? NPR's Selena Simmons-Duffin has a trick to get her kids to fall asleep at bedtime: lullabies. Science backs it up: Singing to your child helps them fall asleep faster, even than listening to Mozart!

What is it about a lullaby that helps kids fall asleep?