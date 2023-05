Three-term Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces calls for impeachment A Texas House committee has recommended impeaching Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton who it says has abused his office to help a campaign donor, alleging bribery, obstruction of justice and more.

National Three-term Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces calls for impeachment Three-term Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces calls for impeachment Listen · 4:03 4:03 A Texas House committee has recommended impeaching Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton who it says has abused his office to help a campaign donor, alleging bribery, obstruction of justice and more. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor