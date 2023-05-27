Accessibility links
Debt ceiling deal reached in principle by Biden and McCarthy to avoid default The leaders' breakthrough comes after weeks of negotiations and a series of on-and-off talks. The U.S. is set to run out of money to pay its loans on June 5 if the deal is not approved by Congress.

Politics

White House and GOP reach a deal in principle to stop the nation from defaulting

Enlarge this image

The Capitol is seen in Washington on May 22. J. Scott Applewhite/AP hide caption

toggle caption
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Capitol is seen in Washington on May 22.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The White House and House Republicans have reached an agreement in principle to avoid default, according to two Republican sources familiar with the plans. House Republican leaders are planning to hold a call with members at 9:30 p.m. ET, the sources told NPR's Claudia Grisales. It's unclear whether all members or just Republicans would be on that call.

The news comes about an hour after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden spoke on the phone. Earlier, Biden spoke with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.