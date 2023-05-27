The News Roundup For May 26, 2023

Talks in Washington on the debt ceiling are reportedly not going well. President Joe Biden has remained upbeat in his public comments on the situation. But Congressional Republicans say there's still a ways to go before they'll agree to any sort of deal.

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis attempted to announce his 2024 Presidential bid via Twitter Spaces this week. However, the online meeting was marred by technical difficulties, despite the social media platform's owner, Elon Musk, being present.

The U.S. Surgeon General has issued a warning that social media is driving a mental health crisis among American teens. The advisory encourages social media platforms to share the burden of limiting adolescents use of their products with parents.

The head of the Wagner mercenary group fighting in Ukraine said that he's lost more than 20,000 troops during the invasion. Meanwhile, the European Union is exploring ways to send billions of dollars in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine to fund its war effort.

Elsewhere in Europe, countries are taking steps to fight climate change. France banned short flights in order to cut emissions from the use of jet fuel and Germany is considering banning gas boilers.

And we remember the legendary Tina Turner who passed away on Wednesday, at the age of 83, in her home in Switzerland.

Semafor's Benjy Sarlin, Bloomberg News' Wendy Benjaminson, and The New York Times' Sheryl Gay Stolberg join us for the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Joining us for the international portion of the News Roundup is The Economist's David Rennie, Foreign Policy's Jennifer Williams, and Bloomberg's Katrina Manson.

