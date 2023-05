People in North Carolina are helping scientists count a reclusive turtles species Scientists are relying more and more on non-scientists to help them gather data. That was the case recently on North Carolina's coast, where volunteers spent a day counting terrapin turtles.

Animals People in North Carolina are helping scientists count a reclusive turtles species