A new book of world history has a playlist to go along with it Historian Simon Sebag Montefiore has compiled a playlist to go along with his book, "The World."

Music A new book of world history has a playlist to go along with it A new book of world history has a playlist to go along with it Audio will be available later today. Historian Simon Sebag Montefiore has compiled a playlist to go along with his book, "The World." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor