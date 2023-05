A day in the life of a New York City subway rider trying to break a record New York City has more that 400 subway stops. One straphanger is trying to break the record for reaching all of them the fastest.

National A day in the life of a New York City subway rider trying to break a record A day in the life of a New York City subway rider trying to break a record Audio will be available later today. New York City has more that 400 subway stops. One straphanger is trying to break the record for reaching all of them the fastest. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor