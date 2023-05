The state of the 2024 Republican presidential race The GOP field grew by two candidates this week in the campaign for the presidential nomination. But even with more faces in the race, Donald Trump remains the frontrunner.

Politics The state of the 2024 Republican presidential race The state of the 2024 Republican presidential race Listen · 3:53 3:53 The GOP field grew by two candidates this week in the campaign for the presidential nomination. But even with more faces in the race, Donald Trump remains the frontrunner. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor