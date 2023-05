Families of missing Mexicans take over a prominent space in Mexico City A roundabout in a busy part of Mexico City became a place for families to honor missing loved ones. Authorities resisted the occupation, which has become symbolic of a larger struggle.

Families of missing Mexicans take over a prominent space in Mexico City A roundabout in a busy part of Mexico City became a place for families to honor missing loved ones. Authorities resisted the occupation, which has become symbolic of a larger struggle. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor