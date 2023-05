Biden says debt limit deal is a compromise but still protects Democratic priorities Details of the deal President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have struck to avoid national default are still emerging as the text of the bill is being written.

Economy Biden says debt limit deal is a compromise but still protects Democratic priorities Biden says debt limit deal is a compromise but still protects Democratic priorities Listen · 3:52 3:52 Details of the deal President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have struck to avoid national default are still emerging as the text of the bill is being written. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor