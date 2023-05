Texas House votes to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton The Republican-led Texas House of Representatives has voted to impeach Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Politics Texas House votes to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton Texas House votes to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton Listen · 1:14 1:14 The Republican-led Texas House of Representatives has voted to impeach Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor