New plaques give names to those buried at New York State prisons In New York, gravestones of people who died in prison only identified them by number. Now that's changing after a pastor and another formerly incarcerated man argued the dead deserved to be named.

National New plaques give names to those buried at New York State prisons New plaques give names to those buried at New York State prisons Listen · 3:21 3:21 In New York, gravestones of people who died in prison only identified them by number. Now that's changing after a pastor and another formerly incarcerated man argued the dead deserved to be named. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor