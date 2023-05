'Killing It' on stage turns literal for these comics in Mike Bockoven's new novel NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to author Mike Bockoven about his new book "Killing It," a darkly funny story about four standup comedians who face literal death in a comedy club.

Author Interviews 'Killing It' on stage turns literal for these comics in Mike Bockoven's new novel 'Killing It' on stage turns literal for these comics in Mike Bockoven's new novel Listen · 8:04 8:04 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to author Mike Bockoven about his new book "Killing It," a darkly funny story about four standup comedians who face literal death in a comedy club. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor