Here are the evolving details of the debt limit agreement A deal between White House and House Republican negotiators to raise the nation's borrowing limit still must pass Congress.

Economy Here are the evolving details of the debt limit agreement Here are the evolving details of the debt limit agreement Listen · 5:38 5:38 A deal between White House and House Republican negotiators to raise the nation's borrowing limit still must pass Congress. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor