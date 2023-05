Surveyed U.S. voters express concern for the 'mental fitness' of older politicians NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, about voters concerned with the mental fitness of aging politicians in the U.S.

Politics Surveyed U.S. voters express concern for the 'mental fitness' of older politicians Surveyed U.S. voters express concern for the 'mental fitness' of older politicians Listen · 5:38 5:38 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, about voters concerned with the mental fitness of aging politicians in the U.S. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor