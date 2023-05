The U.S.'s perfect credit rating is on notice for the second time in its history After Fitch warned the U.S. its AAA rating could be in jeopardy, there is fear of a repeat of what happened in 2011, when Standard & Poors downgraded the U.S. to AA+.

