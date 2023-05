Erdogan wins Turkey's presidential runoff election Turkish voters have given President Recep Tayyip Erdogan another term in office, extending what's already been two decades of dominance that has seen him weaken the country's democracy.

Middle East Erdogan wins Turkey's presidential runoff election