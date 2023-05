'The godfather of AI' sounds alarm about potential dangers of AI A computer scientist has been warning about the potential dangers of AI for weeks. Geoffrey Hinton recently left Google so he could sound the alarm about how AI could soon outperform humans.

A computer scientist has been warning about the potential dangers of AI for weeks. Geoffrey Hinton recently left Google so he could sound the alarm about how AI could soon outperform humans.