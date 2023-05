Remembering Doc Todd, a rapper who helped other veterans George Michael Todd, a combat medic in Afghanistan, helped grapple with his own PTSD and that of other vets by making a rap album called Combat Medicine. "Doc Todd" died earlier this month.

