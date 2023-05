Climate change is increasing the fire risk on the mostly treeless Great Plains The Great Plains are facing increasing fire risks due to climate change, and efforts are underway to get prairie-dwellers to adapt to the new reality.

National Climate change is increasing the fire risk on the mostly treeless Great Plains Climate change is increasing the fire risk on the mostly treeless Great Plains Audio will be available later today. The Great Plains are facing increasing fire risks due to climate change, and efforts are underway to get prairie-dwellers to adapt to the new reality. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor