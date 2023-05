Turkey's Erdogan secures a victory in Sunday's historic runoff election Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extends his two-decades hold on power by defeating main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu by four points. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to analyst Asli Aydintasbas.

Europe Turkey's Erdogan secures a victory in Sunday's historic runoff election Turkey's Erdogan secures a victory in Sunday's historic runoff election Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extends his two-decades hold on power by defeating main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu by four points. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to analyst Asli Aydintasbas.